Judge bars teacher sick-outs in Rhode Island school district

By The Associated Press October 16, 2017 12:20 pm 10/16/2017 12:20pm
WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A judge has ordered teachers in a Rhode Island school district not to hold any more sick-outs for the next 10 days.

Superior Court Judge Susan McGuirl issued a temporary restraining order Monday, the third day in two weeks that teachers at Warwick schools have staged what the district says are sick-outs amid ongoing contract negotiations.

A lawyer for the Warwick Teachers Union denied there have been any union-sanctioned sick-outs, telling the judge the union is not encouraging the action.

Three Warwick elementary schools closed Monday because so many teachers called in sick. A middle school was closed last Wednesday, and a high school was closed Oct. 6.

The superintendent asked the court to intervene, saying it amounts to an illegal work stoppage.

A hearing is scheduled Oct. 27.

