Johnson & Johnson tops Street 3Q forecasts

By The Associated Press October 17, 2017 6:59 am 10/17/2017 06:59am
FILE - In this July 16, 2012 file photo, Johnson & Johnson products are displayed in Orlando, Fla. Johnson & Johnson reports earnings, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Johnson & Johnson is reporting third-quarter earnings of $3.76 billion.

The New Brunswick, New Jersey, company had profit of $1.37 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.90 per share.

A poll by Zacks Investment Research shows the results Tuesday exceeded Wall Street expectations of $1.80 per share.

Revenue came in at $19.65 billion, also exceeding analyst forecasts for revenue of $19.28 billion.

Johnson & Johnson expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.25 to $7.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $76.1 billion to $76.5 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JNJ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JNJ

