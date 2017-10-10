201.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » High stakes fight for…

High stakes fight for P&G boardroom comes to a head

By The Associated Press October 10, 2017 10:11 am 10/10/2017 10:11am
Share
FILE - This July 9, 2015, file photo, shows signage outside Procter & Gamble corporate headquarters in downtown Cincinnati. Procter & Gamble shareholders are heading to company headquarters, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, to decide if activist investor Nelson Peltz should join its board. Peltz’s Trian Fund Management has said that P&G’s financial performance over the last 10 years has been disappointing. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Shareholders are arriving at Procter & Gamble’s headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, where they will vote on whether to side with the company or activist investor Nelson Peltz, who is trying to capture a seat in the boardroom.

Peltz’s Trian Fund Management, which owns about $3.3 billion in company shares, says that the company has underperformed its peers for a decade.

But Procter & Gamble Co. says that since CEO David Taylor took over two years ago, the company is moving in the right direction and that giving Peltz a seat Tuesday will disrupt the work that Taylor is doing.

P&G shares are up more than 20 percent since Taylor became CEO. Trian says the stock is rising because of its investment and interest in change.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest