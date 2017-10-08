201.5
Feinstein: Congress, not exec branch, must ban ‘bump stocks’

By The Associated Press October 8, 2017 2:23 pm 10/08/2017 02:23pm
In this Oct. 4, 2017, photo, a device called a "bump stock" is attached to a semi-automatic rifle at the Gun Vault store and shooting range in South Jordan, Utah. The National Rifle Association announced its support Ton Oct. 5 for regulating the devices that can effectively convert semi-automatic rifles into fully automated weapons and that were apparently used in the Las Vegas massacre to lethal effect. It was a surprising shift for the leading gun industry group, which in recent years has resolutely opposed any gun regulations. Immediately afterward the White House, too, said it was open to such a change. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Seeking momentum for gun restrictions, Sen. Dianne Feinstein says only broader legislation would be effective in outlawing “bump stocks” like the Las Vegas gunman used. But the National Rifle Association is reiterating support for more limited regulations that stop short of a ban.

It was a sign of a rocky road ahead for action by Congress, even with growing bipartisan support for regulating or banning the devices that convert semi-automatic weapons into rapid-fire guns.

Feinstein says guns have their place in the country but that America had become “gun happy.” She says changing regulations aren’t enough and that Congress must pass a law to ensure permanent changes.

Her comments come after the shooting at a Las Vegas music festival last week that killed more than 50 people and injured 500.

