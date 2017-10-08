Feinstein: Congress, not exec branch, must ban ‘bump stocks’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Seeking momentum for gun restrictions, Sen. Dianne Feinstein says only broader legislation would be effective in outlawing “bump stocks” like the Las Vegas gunman used. But the National Rifle Association is reiterating support for more limited regulations that stop short of a ban.

It was a sign of a rocky road ahead for action by Congress, even with growing bipartisan support for regulating or banning the devices that convert semi-automatic weapons into rapid-fire guns.

Feinstein says guns have their place in the country but that America had become “gun happy.” She says changing regulations aren’t enough and that Congress must pass a law to ensure permanent changes.

Her comments come after the shooting at a Las Vegas music festival last week that killed more than 50 people and injured 500.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.