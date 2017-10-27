Exxon beats Street 3Q forecasts

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Exxon is reporting third-quarter net income of $3.97 billion, with the price of U.S. crude futures up 5 percent this year.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of 93 cents, beating Wall Street expectations by 4 cents, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $66.17 billion, easily beating the expectations for industry analysts for $63.51 billion.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp., which have fallen 7.5 percent since the beginning of the year, rose slightly before the opening bell Friday.

