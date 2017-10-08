Delays likely from bridge work on I-95 near Wilmington

201.5
By The Associated Press October 8, 2017 5:35 pm 10/08/2017 05:35pm
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The Delaware Department of Transportation says a bridge rehabilitation project on northbound Interstate 95 near Wilmington is likely to result in traffic delays.

WDEL-FM reports the project will require removing a lane of travel for a stretch of road north of Wilmington beginning Sunday evening.

Director of public affairs C.R. McLeod says the department acknowledges the work is going to cause an inconvenience. Alternative routes will be available.

The department says the project is expected to be done by early November.

