Citigroup tops Street 3Q forecasts

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Citigroup Inc. (C) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $4.13 billion.

The New York-based bank said it had earnings of $1.42 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.32 per share.

The U.S. bank posted revenue of $18.17 billion, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.71 billion.

Citigroup shares have risen 26 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed 14 percent. The stock has increased 53 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on C at https://www.zacks.com/ap/C

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.