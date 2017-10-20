201.5
Body of man killed in oil and gas platform blast found

By The Associated Press October 20, 2017 6:23 pm 10/20/2017 06:23pm
KENNER, La. (AP) — Authorities have found the body of a man who was killed during an explosion on an oil and gas platform in Louisiana’s Lake Pontchartrain.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said a helicopter spotted the body of 44-year-old Timothy Morrison on Friday afternoon. He said the body was on the lake’s shoreline, about 3 miles (5 kilometers) from the platform.

Morrison, of Katy, Texas, was a contract worker on the platform when the explosion happened Sunday in Jefferson Parish waters north of the suburb of Kenner.

Lopinto says investigators are still determining the cause of the blast. The explosion, which rattled homes in Kenner, injured seven platform workers, three critically.

