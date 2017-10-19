Backers of oil terminal pour money into Washington port race

SEATTLE (AP) — Developers of a proposed oil-by-rail terminal that would be the nation’s largest have poured big money into a port commissioner race that may shape the project’s future.

Campaign finance records show backers of the Vancouver Energy project have given $370,000 in cash to support Kris Greene, who has expressed support for the oil terminal proposed at the Port of Vancouver, Washington.

That represents the bulk of the cash he has raised in the Vancouver port commissioner’s race.

His opponent Don Orange is against the proposed $210 million oil terminal that would handle about 360,000 barrels of crude oil a day. He says he would work to end the project’s lease at the port.

Tesoro Corp. and Savage Cos., operating as Vancouver Energy, have a 10-year lease at the deep-water port.

Their proposed terminal would receive oil by train, which would be stored on site and then loaded onto tankers bound for West Coast refineries.

