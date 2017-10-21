APNewsBreak: NAACP names new leader for more active future

WASHINGTON (AP) — The NAACP has decided to hire its interim leader, Derrick Johnson, as its 19th president and CEO.

The board of directors of the nation’s oldest civil rights organization made the decision on Saturday.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Johnson said the NAACP will be much more politically active in the coming years.

He has served as interim leader since earlier this year after the NAACP parted ways with its last president, Cornell Brooks.

Johnson previously served as vice chairman of the NAACP board of directors as well as state president for the Mississippi State Conference of the NAACP.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.