APNewsBreak: NAACP names new leader for more active future

By The Associated Press October 21, 2017 12:32 pm 10/21/2017 12:32pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The NAACP has decided to hire its interim leader, Derrick Johnson, as its 19th president and CEO.

The board of directors of the nation’s oldest civil rights organization made the decision on Saturday.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Johnson said the NAACP will be much more politically active in the coming years.

He has served as interim leader since earlier this year after the NAACP parted ways with its last president, Cornell Brooks.

Johnson previously served as vice chairman of the NAACP board of directors as well as state president for the Mississippi State Conference of the NAACP.

