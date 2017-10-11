79-foot fishing vessel runs aground off Oahu, 20 men rescued

HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued 20 men from a 79-foot (24-meter) commercial fishing vessel that ran aground off the shore of Diamond Head near Waikiki.

There were no injuries, and the cause of the grounding of the Honolulu-based Pacific Paradise is under investigation.

Coast Guard spokeswoman Tara Ann Molle says there were no signs of leaking fuel Tuesday night when the crew was rescued, but officials were at the scene early Wednesday to assess damage and possible environmental hazards. The vessel carries 13,000 gallons (49,210 liters) of fuel as well as assorted hydraulic oils.

The Coast Guard says rescuers arrived at the fishing boat just before midnight after it ran aground about 400 yards (366 meters) offshore in calm seas with 11 mph (18 kph) winds. The area is dominated by coral reefs.

