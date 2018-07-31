WTOP's Jason Fraley previews his best movies list Jason Fraley https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/BEST-MOVIES-EVER-jfray.mp3 Download audio

WASHINGTON — What are the best movies of all time? It’s a question that critics and audiences have been asking for years. If there’s anyone who can crack it, it’s WTOP Film Critic Jason Fraley, who’s been hailed by The Washington Post for “his savant-like ability to name every Best Picture winner in history.”

This month, Fraley reveals his “definitive” list, ranking the Top 25 in every genre (750 movies total).

“I’ve always wanted to do my own ranking because my own love of movies was sparked by devouring countless best lists, from the American Film Institute to Sight & Sound Magazine,” Fraley said. “In an era where you can pull up any movie anytime on digital streaming, such lists are no longer just a historical exercise for movie buffs, but rather a living, breathing guide to what you can rent on any given night.”

How did Fraley choose the movies in each genre? He set up a few rules for himself:

Each movie can appear in only one genre, regardless of cross-genre appeal

Film franchises (i.e. “Rocky,” “Star Wars”) are represented by a single entry

Each list must balance art vs. mainstream, old vs. new, Hollywood vs. global

Fraley is also inviting readers to chat with him in an interactive blog throughout the entire month of August where he’ll answer your movie questions each day on what he got right — and wrong!

NOTE: Are you not seeing your favorite movie? Don’t panic. It’s most likely in a different genre somewhere else on the list (i.e. “The Matrix” in action or “The Wizard of Oz” in musical). Search the entire list to see if it’s there!

