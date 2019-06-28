202
Home » Beer of the Week » Beer of the Week:…

Beer of the Week: Pivovar Hostomice Fabián Tmavý 14˚ (Dark Lager)

By Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP June 28, 2019 10:12 am 06/28/2019 10:12am
Share

WASHINGTON — You may not be able to speak Czech, but you can certainly drink Czech.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Pivovar Hostomice Fabián Tmavý 14˚ (Dark Lager) for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

  • BreweryPivovar Hostomice, Hostomice, Czechia
  • Description: Brewed with four types of malts, this dark lager features a full, distinctly malty taste, but without the sweet aftertaste of most dark Czech beers.
  • ABV: 6.0%
  • Greg’s pairing suggestions: Anything that has been seared (meat or veggies); classic Czech-style food; schnitzel and pork chops; pasta with red sauce; simple basil mozzarella pizza.

See more Beer of the Week columns from previous weeks.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
beer Beer of the Week beer review brennan haselton craft beer Food & Restaurant News greg engert Living News Pivovar Hostomice Fabián Tmavý 14˚ (Dark Lager)
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!