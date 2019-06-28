Beer of the Week: Pivovar Hostomice Fabián Tmavý 14˚ (Dark Lager)

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Pivovar Hostomice Fabián Tmavý 14˚ (Dark Lager) for the latest edition of WTOP's Beer of the Week.

WASHINGTON — You may not be able to speak Czech, but you can certainly drink Czech.

Quick facts:

Brewery : Pivovar Hostomice, Hostomice, Czechia

: Pivovar Hostomice, Hostomice, Czechia Description : Brewed with four types of malts, this dark lager features a full, distinctly malty taste, but without the sweet aftertaste of most dark Czech beers.

: Brewed with four types of malts, this dark lager features a full, distinctly malty taste, but without the sweet aftertaste of most dark Czech beers. ABV : 6.0%

: 6.0% Greg’s pairing suggestions: Anything that has been seared (meat or veggies); classic Czech-style food; schnitzel and pork chops; pasta with red sauce; simple basil mozzarella pizza.

