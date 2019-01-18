Beer of the Week: Cigar City Jai Alai IPA

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Cigar City Jai Alai IPA for the latest edition of WTOP's Beer of the Week.

WASHINGTON — You don’t have to play it in order to drink it.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Cigar City Jai Alai IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick Facts:

Brewery: Cigar City Brewing, Tampa, Florida

Cigar City Brewing, Tampa, Florida Brewery description: Bold hop flavor and aroma from six different hop varietals is front and center in this flavorful American IPA

Bold hop flavor and aroma from six different hop varietals is front and center in this flavorful American IPA ABV: 7.5 percent

7.5 percent Greg’s pairing suggestions: Cuban and Caribbean food (such as Cubano sandwiches); empanadas and tamales; cheesy enchiladas, tacos and burritos; Jewish deli food (like pastrami on rye and corned beef Reubens)

