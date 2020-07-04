CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery County back-to-school plan blends remote learning, in-class instruction | Start of FCPS school year delayed | Trump wears mask during Walter Reed visit
Delaware one of four new states added to Pennsylvania travel quarantine list

The Associated Press

July 11, 2020, 9:34 PM

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — State health officials in Pennsylvania have added neighboring Delaware and three other states to the travel quarantine recommendation aimed at stemming the spread of COVID-19 in the commonwealth.

Officials say people who have traveled to Delaware, Iowa, Kansas and Oklahoma are being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days upon their return to Pennsylvania.

The state earlier issued the recommendation for self-quarantine for people returning to the commonwealth from 15 other states.

Another 17 deaths attributed to the coronavirus were announced, bringing the total to 6,897.

