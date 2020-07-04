Delaware one of four new states added to Pennsylvania travel quarantine list

State health officials in Pennsylvania have added neighboring Delaware and three other states to the travel quarantine recommendation.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — State health officials in Pennsylvania have added neighboring Delaware and three other states to the travel quarantine recommendation aimed at stemming the spread of COVID-19 in the commonwealth.

Officials say people who have traveled to Delaware, Iowa, Kansas and Oklahoma are being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days upon their return to Pennsylvania.

The state earlier issued the recommendation for self-quarantine for people returning to the commonwealth from 15 other states.

Another 17 deaths attributed to the coronavirus were announced, bringing the total to 6,897.

