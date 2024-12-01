8 shot, 1 man killed in mass shooting and crash in Baltimore suburb of Towson, police say

One person was killed and nine others injured in a mass shooting in the Baltimore suburb of Towson Tuesday night, authorities said.

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore City man died and nine other people were injured after a shooting and fiery crash in the Baltimore suburb of Towson Tuesday night, authorities said.

Law enforcement responded around 7:15 p.m. to the 8500 block of Loch Raven Boulevard after receiving multiple calls reporting shots were fired and a car was on fire, Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough said in a news briefing.

“It appears to be a mass shooting incident,” McCullough told reporters. “We have multiple persons who were shot. Right now, we are determining the circumstances and the conditions in this case.”

The first arriving officer found a vehicle on its side, in flames, near a funeral home, McCullough said. Several gunshot victims were found in the area.

“There appears to be some type of incident that led to the vehicle crashing and catching on fire,” McCollough said. “Investigators are looking into the circumstances leading up to that.”

During a Wednesday news conference, Chief McCollough said a person found near the vehicle was pronounced dead. He has been identified as 26-year-old Charles Graham Jr. of Baltimore City.

Officials believe all 10 people were inside the car at the time of the shooting and crash. Eight of them suffered from gunshot wounds, and one did not have gunshot wounds but was still injured, according to Chief McCollough.

The involved victims range in age from 14 to 27, including a 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl, the chief said.

On Wednesday, the chief said one person had been released while eight others remained hospitalized.

Detectives worked through the night to interview witnesses and review any surveillance footage to identify a timeline of events.

“There appears to be at least some rival individuals in this case, and we’re working to determine exactly what’s going on here,” McCullough said.

“Leave no stone unturned”

At this time, investigators believe this was an isolated and targeted incident, with no further threat to the community, he added. No suspects have been arrested and there was no word on a possible motive.

“We will leave no stone unturned and we will dedicate every resource to this,” McCullough said. “We don’t generally see incidents like this in our community in Baltimore County. I assure you as your police chief that we will put all resources toward trying to clear this case.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was at the scene assisting police, as was the Baltimore County Fire Department.

On Wednesday, Chief McCullough said Maryland State Police will provide additional patrols around the area as the search for a suspect continues. The chief also said investigators will look into any serious crimes that have occurred in the past near the area.

“This is an incident that is shocking, particularly for those of us in Baltimore County,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. “These types of incidents are unheard of here, so it really shocks the conscience. However, we want our residents to know that we are, as always, fully committed to ensuring that both our fire and police departments have the full support and all the resources they need from the Baltimore County government to ensure that they bring this investigation to a conclusion.”

On Wednesday, four persons of interest were detained after a report of shots fired near the scene of Tuesday’s mass shooting. The incident occurred in the area of Wycombe Way and Glenbarr Court – about two miles from the scene on Loch Raven Boulevard – Baltimore County police said. Officials did not clarify if the two incidents were related.

Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore County Police at 410-887-4636.