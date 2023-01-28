Shooting in Baltimore kills 1 and wounds 2 others

At least one person was killed and two wounded in a shooting in Baltimore on Saturday, police said.

Authorities responded near the intersection of Pennsylvania and Laurens Ave. after 6 p.m. Saturday evening and found two adult males and one adult female shot, according to Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.

Police believe a gunman or multiple gunmen opened fire but do not know if the intended targets were people in a vehicle or individuals who were on the sidewalk.

One of the adult males, a 43-year-old driver, was pronounced dead at an area hospital, according to Baltimore police. The adult female, 23, and the other adult male, 65, are listed in stable condition.

Two male children, ages two months and three years, were also injured in a car accident that resulted from the shooting, the Baltimore Police Department said in an updated news release on Sunday. Harrison had initially said a two-year-old child was among the shooting victims, but that was incorrect.

“After medical treatment, doctors determined that the children did not sustain gunshot wound injuries. Both victims sustained head trauma and lacerations, as a result of the vehicle collision that occurred when the driver was shot,” the release said.

The 3-year-old is in stable condition and the 2-month-old is listed in “critical, but stable condition,” police said.

Police have not released any information about a potential suspect or suspects in the shooting.

At a news conference Saturday night, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott gave an impassioned plea to community members to come forward with any information.

“Whoever did this tonight is a coward,” he said. “There is no if, ands or buts about that.”

“We need to step up and be better for ourselves. We have to be better to stop treating each other the way that other folks treated us for many, many years in this country,” Scott added.

