Police: Man shot at party on Morgan State campus

BALTIMORE — Police say a 20-year-old man was in stable condition after he was shot at a party on Morgan State University’s campus.

A Baltimore Police Department news release says officers found the wounded man after responding to a report of gunfire on Saturday night.

Medics took him to a hospital. Police say the man was shot on the Baltimore campus during an unsanctioned homecoming “after party.”

No suspects were immediately identified.

