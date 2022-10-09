RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Multiple explosions in Kyiv | Russian strike kills 12 | Kyrgyzstan cancels Russian-led military drill | Destruction of Ukraine culture
Police: Man shot at party on Morgan State campus

The Associated Press

October 9, 2022, 11:25 AM

BALTIMORE — Police say a 20-year-old man was in stable condition after he was shot at a party on Morgan State University’s campus.

A Baltimore Police Department news release says officers found the wounded man after responding to a report of gunfire on Saturday night.

Medics took him to a hospital. Police say the man was shot on the Baltimore campus during an unsanctioned homecoming “after party.”

No suspects were immediately identified.

