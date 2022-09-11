Police: Woman shot by police after dragging off-duty officer

Police in a Baltimore suburb say they shot a woman who dragged an off-duty officer with her car and later rammed into other vehicles.

Baltimore County police spokeswoman Joy Lepola-Stewart says the woman shot on Saturday night had injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Police say the woman drove off after hitting and dragging a Baltimore County police officer with her car as the officer worked an off-duty job at a shopping center.

Lepola-Stewart says police later shot the woman after she rammed her car into officers’ vehicles and a bystander’s vehicle.

