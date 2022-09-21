Police: Destructive device found in vehicle near school

A man is facing charges after police say an improvised destructive device was found in his vehicle across the street from a Maryland middle school.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Baltimore County police wrote in charging documents that once the device was disabled, a test found that it contained materials that in combination are “consistent with a homemade improvised explosive mixture.”

Two schools were evacuated Tuesday, but police said Wednesday that it doesn’t appear that the school was the intended target.

According to charging documents, police found Joseph Vickery around the middle school and he reportedly told police there was an “explosive device inside of his vehicle.”

Vickery faces possession of explosive device-related charges and other offenses.

