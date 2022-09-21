RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin sets partial mobilization | Biden to speak on Russia in UN | Germany, Slovenia agree to send tanks to Ukraine | 4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes to join Russia
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Police: Destructive device found…

Police: Destructive device found in vehicle near school

The Associated Press

September 21, 2022, 5:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARKVILLE, Md. — A man is facing charges after police say an improvised destructive device was found in his vehicle across the street from a Maryland middle school.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Baltimore County police wrote in charging documents that once the device was disabled, a test found that it contained materials that in combination are “consistent with a homemade improvised explosive mixture.”

Two schools were evacuated Tuesday, but police said Wednesday that it doesn’t appear that the school was the intended target.

According to charging documents, police found Joseph Vickery around the middle school and he reportedly told police there was an “explosive device inside of his vehicle.”

Vickery faces possession of explosive device-related charges and other offenses.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

2022 Sammies honors latest crop of federal unsung heroes

Senate pulls SBIR back from brink of sunsetting

National Guard recruitment challenges grow over refusals to comply with COVID vaccine mandate

House heightens calls to change feds' Social Security benefits, workplace safety plans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up