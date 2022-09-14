Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Queen Elizabeth II lies in state as crowds pay respects | What to know about queen's lying in state | London district remembers a queen | UK memorabilia in Hong Kong
Jury selection canceled for Baltimore prosecutor’s trial

The Associated Press

September 14, 2022, 5:26 PM

BALTIMORE — A federal judge has postponed the trial of Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby on perjury and mortgage fraud charges due to a dispute over disclosure of witnesses. U.S. District Court Judge Lydia Griggsby on Wednesday canceled jury selection, which was scheduled to begin on Thursday. Prosecutors filed a motion to delay the trial over concerns about an expert witness the defense wants to call. The government said the defense disclosure was late. Prosecutors want more time to prepare, if the judge allows the testimony. The judge called for attorneys to return to court Thursday, saying there’s too much to hash out to proceed.

