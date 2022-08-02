WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia declares Ukrainian military unit a terrorist group | Kremlin strongly backs Beijing | 1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves port
Teen indicted in fatal shooting at Baltimore intersection

The Associated Press

August 2, 2022, 6:31 PM

A grand jury has indicted a 15-year-old boy accused in the fatal shooting of a motorist who confronted the teen and others who were cleaning windshields for cash at a downtown Baltimore intersection, the state’s attorney’s office said Tuesday.

The teen is charged with first-degree murder and other offenses in the death of Timothy Reynolds, 48, of Baltimore after the confrontation near the city’s Inner Harbor on July 7, news outlets reported. The teen was arrested last month and charged with first-degree murder as an adult.

The teen’s attorneys have said they hope to move the case to juvenile court. Attorney Warren Brown said his client had no juvenile record.

News outlets have reported that a dashboard camera video of the shooting showed what appeared to be the teen shooting at Reynolds five times.

Last month, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said that after a heated interaction with so-called squeegee workers while driving through an intersection, Reynolds parked and came back with a baseball bat. When Reynold swung it at one or more of the workers, Harrison said one took out a gun and fired.

