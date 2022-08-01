WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine seeks to retake the south | 1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa | Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters
Police: Baltimore squeegee worker killed, no motorist interaction link

The Associated Press

August 1, 2022, 11:43 AM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Baltimore say an 18-year-old man who worked cleaning windshields for cash was fatally shot in West Baltimore over the weekend.

Police say officers called to Gwynns Falls Parkway around 11 a.m. Saturday found the man with gunshot wounds and he later died at a hospital. The shooting comes weeks after a man with a baseball bat was fatally shot during a dispute with so-called squeegee workers at a downtown intersection.

However, The Baltimore Sun reports that police spokeswoman Lindsey Eldridge said there’s no sign that Saturday’s shooting was related to the man cleaning windshields or any interaction with a motorist.

