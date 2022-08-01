Police: Baltimore squeegee worker killed, no motorist interaction link

Police in Baltimore say an 18-year-old man who worked cleaning windshields for cash was fatally shot in West Baltimore over the weekend.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Baltimore say an 18-year-old man who worked cleaning windshields for cash was fatally shot in West Baltimore over the weekend.

Police say officers called to Gwynns Falls Parkway around 11 a.m. Saturday found the man with gunshot wounds and he later died at a hospital. The shooting comes weeks after a man with a baseball bat was fatally shot during a dispute with so-called squeegee workers at a downtown intersection.

However, The Baltimore Sun reports that police spokeswoman Lindsey Eldridge said there’s no sign that Saturday’s shooting was related to the man cleaning windshields or any interaction with a motorist.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.