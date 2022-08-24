Police: 1 dead, 6 injured in shooting at Baltimore corner

Police say one person is dead and six others are injured after two people drove up to a group on a corner in northwest Baltimore and began firing at them.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say one person is dead and six others are injured after two people drove up to a group on a corner in northwest Baltimore and began firing at them. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison says two people got out of a silver Lexus that pulled into the intersection of Park Heights and Shirley avenues Wednesday afternoon and fired at the group of people. He says the shooters then drove away. Harrison says two shooting victims were taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and five others went to a nearby hospital on their own. One victim has died, but Harrison says the rest have injuries that are not considered life-threatening. The victims are all adults.

