Nonprofit sues over Baltimore police records requests

BALTIMORE, Md. — A lawsuit recently filed by a Baltimore nonprofit alleges the city department that handles police records is improperly shielding police misconduct documents.

The Daily Record reports the complaint alleges the Law Department has ignored requests and deadlines, refused to consider fee waiver requests, demanded huge fees in exchange for public records and offered information in unusable formats.

Mayor Brandon Scott’s office told TV station WJZ it was aware of the lawsuit but had not yet received the complaint.

A spokesperson for Scott said the city and police department are committed to transparency and compliance with the state’s public records law.

