Ivan Bates now unopposed for Baltimore state’s attorney

The Associated Press

July 29, 2022, 7:58 PM

Prosecutor candidate, defense attorney Ivan Bates participates in a debate held at the University of Baltimore, in Baltimore, on June 7, 2018. (Lloyd Fox/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Defense attorney Ivan Bates is now running unopposed for Baltimore state’s attorney.

That’s after unaffiliated candidate Roya Hanna announced Friday she was withdrawing from the race, a week after Bates defeated incumbent prosecutor Marilyn Mosby in the Democratic primary.

Baltimore is heavily Democratic, and there is no Republican candidate running for the office.

Bates says he now can focus on how to improve the state’s attorney’s office “so that day one we are prepared to hit the ground running.”

Violent crime has been especially troubling in Baltimore in recent years.

There have been more than 300 homicides in each of the past seven years.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Tags:

ivan bates

