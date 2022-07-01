FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Independence Day travel | Firework photo tips and ideas | DC violence prevention ahead of holiday
Baltimore man indicted for multiple fake loan applications

The Associated Press

July 1, 2022, 9:29 AM

A federal prosecutor says a grand jury has indicted a Baltimore man for submitting several fraudulent loan applications as well as stealing the identity of a tax preparer.

U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron says Dana Lamar Antonio Hayes Jr. was indicted on federal charges of wire fraud, money laundering, and aggravated identity theft.

According to the six-count indictment, between March 2020 and October 2021, Hayes submitted fraudulent applications for loans from Economic Injury Disaster Relief, the Paycheck Protection Plan, the Small Business Administration and two banks.

He’s also accused of stealing the ID of a tax preparer to submit another fake form to a bank.

