RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Strain on US weapons stockpile? | Death everywhere in Kharkiv | Civilians rescued from steel plant head for safety | Jill Biden meeting refugees
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Prosecutor: No charges for…

Prosecutor: No charges for detectives in Dundalk shooting

The Associated Press

May 2, 2022, 5:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DUNDALK, Md. (AP) — Baltimore County’s top prosecutor says detectives involved in a shooting that left a 19-year-old man wounded last month won’t face charges.

Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger says the grand jury heard evidence in the April 14 shooting in Dundalk on Monday and determined that the shooting was justified.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Shellenberger said that charges against the man who was wounded are “being reviewed.”

Police say the officers fired their weapons after a car began to “ram” a department vehicle as police tried to arrest two people wanted in a 2021 homicide.

The man who was shot wasn’t one of those sought.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Thank the hardworking fed in your life!

OMB names DoD's suicide prevention director as chief statistician to lead data goals

Two years into the pandemic, federal employee engagement drops in 2021 FEVS

Federal CIO Martorana says agencies adjusting to TMF 2.0 model

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up