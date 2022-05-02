Prosecutor: No charges for detectives in Dundalk shooting

Baltimore County's top prosecutor says detectives involved in a shooting that left a 19-year-old man wounded last month won't face charges.

DUNDALK, Md. (AP) — Baltimore County’s top prosecutor says detectives involved in a shooting that left a 19-year-old man wounded last month won’t face charges.

Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger says the grand jury heard evidence in the April 14 shooting in Dundalk on Monday and determined that the shooting was justified.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Shellenberger said that charges against the man who was wounded are “being reviewed.”

Police say the officers fired their weapons after a car began to “ram” a department vehicle as police tried to arrest two people wanted in a 2021 homicide.

The man who was shot wasn’t one of those sought.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.