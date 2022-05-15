Professor gets new job after pedophilia research caused stir

A university professor whose pedophilia research created a stir at Old Dominion University in Virginia has landed a new job with Johns Hopkins University’s Moore Center for the Prevention of Child Sexual Abuse.

Allyn Walker stepped down from ODU in November after their use of “minor-attracted person” instead of the word pedophile in research led to an outcry on campus and social media, as well as threats of violence.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that The Moore Center announced that Walker — who uses the pronoun they — would be joining the center as a postdoctoral fellow.

