RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine says Russia using 'missile terrorism' | EU takes step toward Russian oil ban | Calculating Mariupol theater airstrike dead
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Police: Detective carjacked, 2…

Police: Detective carjacked, 2 suspects caught after crash

The Associated Press

May 4, 2022, 5:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE — Police say a detective was carjacked outside a Baltimore convenience store Tuesday and two of three suspects were caught after the unmarked car overturned in a crash.

News outlets report that Police Commissioner Michael Harrison says the on-duty detective was carjacked by three people.

The suspects took off in the car and police say they crashed less than a mile away.

Two were arrested after fleeing on foot, but police say they’re still looking for a third.

Harrison says the detective wasn’t in uniform, but he wore a shirt with a department logo and a badge “clearly identified him as a police officer.”

Neither of the suspects in custody was injured in the gunfire.

The officer was also uninjured.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Another attempt to revive federal shared services

IRS looks to automate how it processes paper tax returns to tackle its backlog

SSA acting commissioner ‘concerned’ about employee exhaustion, lack of engagement

Hackers find more than 400 vulnerabilities in DoD's industrial base companies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up