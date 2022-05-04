Police: Detective carjacked, 2 suspects caught after crash

Police say a detective was carjacked outside a Baltimore convenience store Tuesday and two of three suspects were caught after the unmarked car overturned in a crash.

News outlets report that Police Commissioner Michael Harrison says the on-duty detective was carjacked by three people.

The suspects took off in the car and police say they crashed less than a mile away.

Two were arrested after fleeing on foot, but police say they’re still looking for a third.

Harrison says the detective wasn’t in uniform, but he wore a shirt with a department logo and a badge “clearly identified him as a police officer.”

Neither of the suspects in custody was injured in the gunfire.

The officer was also uninjured.

