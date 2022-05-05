Officials: Police officers fatally shot man with knives

ESSEX, Md. (AP) — Officials in Maryland say police officers fatally shot a man who moved quickly toward them with…

ESSEX, Md. (AP) — Officials in Maryland say police officers fatally shot a man who moved quickly toward them with two knives. The Independent Investigations Division of the Attorney General’s Office said Thursday that Baltimore County police officers responded to an Essex home Wednesday afternoon after a 911 caller reported that a man was throwing items at a family member. While officers spoke to the man, he picked up two knives and didn’t comply with officers’ commands to drop them. When the man moved quickly towards officers with the knives, officials say one officer deployed a stun gun and two officers discharged firearms, striking the man. He died on the scene. No one else was injured.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.