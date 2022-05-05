RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine repels attacks, combat rages on | Ukraine troops remain stuck in steel mill | Europeans weigh costs of cutting Russian energy
Officials: Police officers fatally shot man with knives

The Associated Press

May 5, 2022, 2:33 PM

ESSEX, Md. (AP) — Officials in Maryland say police officers fatally shot a man who moved quickly toward them with two knives. The Independent Investigations Division of the Attorney General’s Office said Thursday that Baltimore County police officers responded to an Essex home Wednesday afternoon after a 911 caller reported that a man was throwing items at a family member. While officers spoke to the man, he picked up two knives and didn’t comply with officers’ commands to drop them. When the man moved quickly towards officers with the knives, officials say one officer deployed a stun gun and two officers discharged firearms, striking the man. He died on the scene. No one else was injured.

