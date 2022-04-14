Police: Body ID’d as mother of child victim in fatal fire

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland State Police say a deceased person recently found along Interstate 95 is believed to be the…

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland State Police say a deceased person recently found along Interstate 95 is believed to be the mother of a child who was the victim of a fatal fire in Baltimore earlier this month. Police said in a news release Thursday that 30-year-old Danielle Shanae Parnell of Baltimore was found dead Tuesday near the wood line along the interstate in Cecil County. An autopsy is pending. The news release says investigators from the state police and Baltimore Police Department are working to “determine a nexus and motive between the two homicides.” State police say no suspects have been identified so far.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.