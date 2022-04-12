RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Ukrainian politician close to Putin detained | Mayor: More than 10,000 dead in Mariupol | The children who survived Bucha’s horror | War worsens fertilizer crunch, risking food supplies | Photos
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Former Baltimore detective convicted…

Former Baltimore detective convicted of corruption

The Associated Press

April 12, 2022, 12:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE (AP) — A former Baltimore detective has been found guilty of several federal crimes, including providing a gun that he knew would be planted on a suspect.

News outlets report that a federal jury convicted Robert Hankard Monday of corruption and conspiracy charges, including allegations that he conspired with others to plant a BB gun on a suspect that another officer had run over and later lied about it to a grand jury.

Hankard was also convicted of falsifying an application for a search warrant and an arrest report in another incident where drugs were planted on a suspect. The prosecution was part of the fallout from the rogue Gun Trace Task Force.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Baltimore, MD News | Latest News | Maryland News

‘Don’t suffer in silence,’ federal IT leaders say on DevSecOps implementation

State Dept lets federal employees renew their passports online ahead of public launch

Federal R&D investments serve as foundation for US becoming AI-ready

Moon mining and satellite collisions make list of DoD concerns in space

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up