Former Baltimore detective convicted of corruption

BALTIMORE (AP) — A former Baltimore detective has been found guilty of several federal crimes, including providing a gun that he knew would be planted on a suspect.

News outlets report that a federal jury convicted Robert Hankard Monday of corruption and conspiracy charges, including allegations that he conspired with others to plant a BB gun on a suspect that another officer had run over and later lied about it to a grand jury.

Hankard was also convicted of falsifying an application for a search warrant and an arrest report in another incident where drugs were planted on a suspect. The prosecution was part of the fallout from the rogue Gun Trace Task Force.

