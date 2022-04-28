RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | House passes bill to speed Ukraine aid | Explosions rock Kyiv | Putin gas cutoff shakes up Europe | What Biden's requested aid might buy
$166M announced for Baltimore’s downtown, Inner Harbor

The Associated Press

April 28, 2022, 5:28 PM

Maryland lawmakers who represent Baltimore have announced $166 million in state funding for the city’s downtown and Inner Harbor.

The funding announced Thursday includes $50 million for the relocation of state employees from State Center to the Central Business District.

It includes $11.5 million for the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore.

Another $7.5 million is allocated for the Inner Harbor Promenade, with another $60 million pre-authorized in fiscal years 2024 and 2025.

Other amounts include $7.4 million for the Baltimore City Community College Bard Building; $5.5 million for the Reginald F. Lewis Museum; and $5 million for the National Aquarium.

