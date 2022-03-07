CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID death toll approaches 6M | Is It Normal Yet? podcast | China new surge despite 'zero tolerance' | Latest COVID-19 cases
Fire official: 1 dead after fire at Baltimore fuel facility

The Associated Press

March 7, 2022, 1:49 PM

A Baltimore fire official says one person is dead after a fire at a fuel facility.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Baltimore Fire Department spokeswoman Blair Adams says four employees were working outside the Petroleum Management facility Monday morning when flames engulfed one of them.

Adams says coworkers tried unsuccessfully to put out the blaze and it spread to the building.

The employee was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials say firefighters called to the facility on Curtis Avenue just before 7 a.m. found it engulfed in flames and smoke.

Firefighters from Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties and BWI Airport Fire & Rescue helped battle the fire and Adams says it was extinguished just after 8 a.m.

