Baltimore police: Shootings cause 4 deaths, several injuries

Police in Baltimore say several shootings in the city since Friday have resulted in four deaths and several other people wounded.

Police in Maryland’s largest city said several shootings were reported Friday afternoon that resulted in two of those deaths.

And a 26-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds to the body and found early Saturday also died.

One of Friday afternoon’s fatal shootings happened in a neighborhood two blocks from Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.

A 20-year-old died at the hospital. And a 53-year-old man found with a gunshot wound late in the afternoon later was pronounced dead at the hospital.

