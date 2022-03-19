RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russians push deeper into besieged Mariupol | Police officer pleads for help | 1.5 million kids at risk of trafficking | Live updates | How to help
Baltimore police: Shootings cause 4 deaths, several injuries

The Associated Press

March 19, 2022, 9:52 PM

Police in Baltimore say several shootings in the city since Friday have resulted in four deaths and several other people wounded.

Police in Maryland’s largest city said several shootings were reported Friday afternoon that resulted in two of those deaths.

And a 26-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds to the body and found early Saturday also died.

One of Friday afternoon’s fatal shootings happened in a neighborhood two blocks from Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.

A 20-year-old died at the hospital. And a 53-year-old man found with a gunshot wound late in the afternoon later was pronounced dead at the hospital.

