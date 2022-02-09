Police: Several in custody after school parking lot shooting

Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot and wounded in the parking lot of a Maryland high school after dismissal.

CATONSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Police say several people have been taken into custody a day after a shooting in a Maryland high school’s parking lot. Baltimore County police said Wednesday that at least one 16-year-old student was injured in Tuesday’s shooting. A school resource officer reported the shooting in Catonsville High School’s back parking lot about 45 minutes after dismissal. Police say a boy was taken to a trauma center with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening. News outlets report that Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said officers went into the school and cleared the building to ensure there were no threats. Police say detectives believe it was a targeted shooting stemming from an argument that began earlier in the day off school property.

