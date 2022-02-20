OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Police: Man fatally shot…

Police: Man fatally shot after accelerating car at officer

The Associated Press

February 20, 2022, 1:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police shot and killed a man after he allegedly accelerated his car toward an officer on Saturday.

The Baltimore Sun reports that police Commissioner Michael Harrison said officers approached the driver because they believed there was a warrant out for him related to a robbery.

Harrison said two officers fired into the vehicle as the man accelerated, striking one of them with the car.

The driver got out of the vehicle and was immediately arrested.

Harrison said officers realized the man had been hit by gunfire and attempted to render aid. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

CMS takes a page from the Air Force on streamlining software development

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up