Police: Man fatally shot after accelerating car at officer

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police shot and killed a man after he allegedly accelerated his car toward an officer on Saturday.

The Baltimore Sun reports that police Commissioner Michael Harrison said officers approached the driver because they believed there was a warrant out for him related to a robbery.

Harrison said two officers fired into the vehicle as the man accelerated, striking one of them with the car.

The driver got out of the vehicle and was immediately arrested.

Harrison said officers realized the man had been hit by gunfire and attempted to render aid. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

