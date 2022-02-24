Officials ID Baltimore officers who fatally shot driver

The Attorney General’s Office has released the names of two Baltimore police officers who fatally shot a man over the weekend when police said he accelerated a car toward them.

Officials identified the officers Wednesday as Officers Robert Mauri and Connor Murray and the man who was killed as 18-year-old Donnell Rochester of Odenton.

News outlets reported that Police Commissioner Michael Harrison has said officers approached Rochester because they believed there was a warrant for out him. He said officers fired as the car accelerated and struck one of them.

Rochester got out and was arrested, but when officers realized he had been hit, they attempted to render aid. Rochester was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

