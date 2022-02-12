OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | American-born Gu takes silver in ski slopestyle | Shiffrin finishes in 18th | US women to face Canada in hockey final | PHOTOS: Winter Olympics, part 2
Baltimore, Maryland teacher arrested on charge of soliciting a minor

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 6:54 PM

BALTIMORE, Md. (AP) — A teacher at a private girls’ school in Baltimore has been arrested and charged with sexual solicitation of a minor.

Maryland State police said Saturday that 38-year-old Mark Planamente of Parkville has also been charged with displaying obscene material to a minor.

At the time of his arrest Friday night, Planamente was a teacher at Sisters Academy of Baltimore, a middle school for girls.

Police said he previously taught in Baltimore County Public Schools and at The Catholic High School of Baltimore.

The investigation began Friday when police say they received a report of an alleged inappropriate online relationship between a juvenile female and her former teacher.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

