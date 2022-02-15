Maryland AG: 3 indicted in 2020 slayings of brothers

Three Baltimore men have been indicted in the killings of two brothers six days apart in 2020.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Three Baltimore men have been indicted in the killings of two brothers six days apart in 2020.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced Tuesday that the indictment charges Christopher Brown, Daran Horton and Jimmy Murphy in the slayings of Cordelle and Cornelius Bruce.

The charges include first-degree murder, arson and firearm-related offenses.

Officials say the investigation revealed that Brown, Horton, and another individual fatally shot Cordelle Bruce after an argument over a botched marijuana sale.

Days later, officials say Cornelius Bruce, Jimmy Murphy, and another person sought to avenge Cordelle’s slaying, but after Murphy fatally shot Cornelius Bruce, he set fire to a vehicle to cover up the killing.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.