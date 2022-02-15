OLYMPICS NEWS: Russian skater in doping scandal stumbles to 4th | Takagi wins 1st individual gold | US women's hockey loses Olympic final | Shiffrin out of Olympic combined | Top photos
Maryland AG: 3 indicted in 2020 slayings of brothers

The Associated Press

February 15, 2022, 6:05 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Three Baltimore men have been indicted in the killings of two brothers six days apart in 2020.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced Tuesday that the indictment charges Christopher Brown, Daran Horton and Jimmy Murphy in the slayings of Cordelle and Cornelius Bruce.

The charges include first-degree murder, arson and firearm-related offenses.

Officials say the investigation revealed that Brown, Horton, and another individual fatally shot Cordelle Bruce after an argument over a botched marijuana sale.

Days later, officials say Cornelius Bruce, Jimmy Murphy, and another person sought to avenge Cordelle’s slaying, but after Murphy fatally shot Cornelius Bruce, he set fire to a vehicle to cover up the killing.

