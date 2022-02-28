Headstones damaged at Ukrainian Catholic cemetery

Officials say dozens of headstones were toppled at a Ukrainian Catholic cemetery in the Baltimore suburbs last week.

According to The Baltimore Sun, church officials say some 49 headstones were knocked over and damaged last week at the Dundalk cemetery, which is operated by the St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church in Baltimore.

A neighbor of the cemetery called cemetery administrator Stephen Humeniuk on Wednesday to alert him to the damage.

He says the timing of the incident — just before Russia invaded Ukraine — is difficult to ignore.

Baltimore County police spokeswoman Sgt. Gladys Brown says the department is investigating, but she couldn’t immediately say whether the vandalism is being investigated as a hate crime.

