Florida woman indicted by grand jury in girlfriend’s death

BALTIMORE — A Florida woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury after authorities accused her of hitting her girlfriend with her car in November and leaving her to die alongside the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.

The Baltimore Sun reports a federal grand jury indictment charging 28-year-old Janice Martina Mason of Melbourne, Florida, with second-degree murder in the U.S. District Court was made public Monday.

State court records show 26-year-old Sharisse Denise Carr was pronounced dead on Nov. 24 on the right shoulder of the northbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, north of Route 197.

