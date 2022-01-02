CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shots required at local university | Montgomery Co. Exec. tests positive | Loudoun Co. sees increased testing demand | Latest DC-area COVID-19 cases
Violence persists in Baltimore despite city’s recent efforts

The Associated Press

January 2, 2022, 12:35 PM

BALTIMORE — The amount of violence in Baltimore has persisted at about the same rate despite the city’s recent efforts to fight crime and enact change.

The Baltimore Sun reported Saturday that the city recorded slightly more homicides and nonfatal shootings in 2021 than it did in 2020.

There were 337 homicides last year compared to 335 in 2020. There were 728 nonfatal shootings in 2021. There were 721 in 2020.

Baltimore recently got a new mayor and has seen stability in the police command. There have been new efforts to heal the trauma wrought by gun violence as well as efforts to free up officers to catch the men behind the gun violence. But The Sun reported that the amount of violence didn’t budge.

