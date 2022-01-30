Md. police: Wrong-way driver on I-95 dies in collision

Maryland State Police say a wrong-way motorist on Interstate 95 was killed when his vehicle collided with a pickup truck.

KINGSVILLE, Md. (AP) —

It happened Sunday morning in Baltimore County. Troopers were called to a crash involving two vehicles in southbound express toll lanes.

Police believe 22-year-old Jose Carlos Oviedo Herrera was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes when his car struck a Ford truck head-on. Herrera died.

The truck driver and his 14-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital. Authorities closed three southbound lanes for about four hours as part of the investigation. It’s unclear why the car was traveling in the wrong direction.

