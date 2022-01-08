Baltimore County schools to close to prepare for virus surge

Baltimore County schools will close Monday and Tuesday to give educators time to create lesson plans for students in the event that individual schools move to virtual instruction during a steep increase in COVID-19 cases and staff vacancies.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the agreement comes as school administrators pledged to re-open buildings for the system’s 111,000 students this week following the winter holiday.

That pledge was hampered by staffing shortages, the surge in positive COVID-19 cases and quarantining restrictions.

The school system was forced to move instruction online for some or all students at 32 schools.

All students except for those whose schools already have moved online are currently scheduled to return to buildings Wednesday for in-person instruction.

