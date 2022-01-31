CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Who is most likely to be hospitalized or die because of COVID-19? | Montgomery Co. schools see sharp drop in cases | Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Latest COVID data
Archdiocese of Baltimore: Priest suspended during sex abuse investigation

The Associated Press

January 31, 2022, 4:16 PM

The Archdiocese of Baltimore says it has suspended a priest from his duties while it investigates allegations that he sexually abused a minor in the 1970s.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the archdiocese said Sunday that Rev. Samuel Lupico was retired, but had been assisting at St. Mary of the Assumption and St. Pius X.

The archdiocese says the alleged abuse took place in the mid-1970s, while Lupico served at St. Ann’s Catholic Church. The archdiocese says Lupico denies the allegations.

The newspaper’s efforts to reach him were not successful.

The archdiocese says it reported the allegation to law enforcement, but a Baltimore police spokeswoman couldn’t confirm whether the department is investigating.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

