HOLIDAY NEWS: Bidens stop at Floriana Christmas tree | Hundreds visit National Christmas Tree | America's choice Christmas cuisines | Grocery stores open Christmas
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Young boy critically injured…

Young boy critically injured in Baltimore apartment fire

The Associated Press

December 25, 2021, 3:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Fire officials say a Maryland boy was critically injured Saturday as a fire roared through an apartment building.

After firefighters took the unidentified boy from the burning building, emergency personnel treated him and took him to a local hospital, according to a news release from Baltimore County Fire.

The news release says the boy was transferred to the pediatric burn unit at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

Officials say one firefighter was injured and taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Fire investigators with the Baltimore County Police Department are looking into what may have started the blaze.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Once again in 2022, your actual federal pay raise depends a lot on where you work

Another year, another call for 'major legislative reforms' to the federal pay system

Anthony Brown says DoD won't get far on extremism issue without better data

CISA advisory committee could “reframe” approach to network security

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up