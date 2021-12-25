Young boy critically injured in Baltimore apartment fire

Fire officials say a Maryland boy was critically injured Saturday as a fire roared through an apartment building.

After firefighters took the unidentified boy from the burning building, emergency personnel treated him and took him to a local hospital, according to a news release from Baltimore County Fire.

The news release says the boy was transferred to the pediatric burn unit at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

Officials say one firefighter was injured and taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Fire investigators with the Baltimore County Police Department are looking into what may have started the blaze.

