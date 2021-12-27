Police: Man shot by Baltimore officers charged with attempted murder

Baltimore police say a man who was shot and wounded by officers on Christmas Day has been charged with attempted murder.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police say a man who was shot and wounded by officers on Christmas Day has been charged with attempted murder.

Police announced Monday that officers called Saturday for a report of a man suffering a behavioral crisis found 59-year-old Barron Coe, who indicated that explosive devices might be in and around the house.

Police say Coe later produced a handgun and officers shot Coe.

Coe was taken to a hospital, where police say he was listed in stable condition.

A box with wires and a power source was found, but it didn’t contain explosive material. Coe’s mother said her son had called police, but she told them not to come.

