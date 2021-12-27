CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden's COVID-19 test giveaway | Self-report positive tests in DC | DC Health contractor reserves COVID-19 tests | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Police: Man shot by…

Police: Man shot by Baltimore officers charged with attempted murder

The Associated Press

December 27, 2021, 7:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police say a man who was shot and wounded by officers on Christmas Day has been charged with attempted murder.

Police announced Monday that officers called Saturday for a report of a man suffering a behavioral crisis found 59-year-old Barron Coe, who indicated that explosive devices might be in and around the house.

Police say Coe later produced a handgun and officers shot Coe.

Coe was taken to a hospital, where police say he was listed in stable condition.

A box with wires and a power source was found, but it didn’t contain explosive material. Coe’s mother said her son had called police, but she told them not to come.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden makes 2022 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

Blue Star Families will continue COVID education, support campaign into 2022

CISA advisory committee could “reframe” approach to network security

Balfour Beatty Communities to pay millions in fines after pleading guilty to defrauding military

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up