Man gets 50 years in Baltimore bartender’s 2017 killing

A Baltimore County judge sentenced a man to 50 years in prison Friday for killing a popular bartender four years ago in Baltimore city.

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore County judge sentenced a man to 50 years in prison Friday for killing a popular bartender four years ago in Baltimore city.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Judge Nancy Purpura handed down a life sentence to 21-year-old Malik Mungo, suspending all but 50 years.

Mungo was convicted of murder, robbery and gang charges in October. Sebastian Dvorak, a popular bartender, was robbed and fatally shot as he walked home after celebrating his 27th birthday in June 2017.

Dvorak’s slaying led to an investigation of a gang and 13 people were indicted on gang conspiracy charges.

The attorney general’s office chose to prosecute Mungo in the county since some gang members lived and kept drugs there.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.