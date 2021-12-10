CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccine mandate for DC students may increase racial inequity | COVID-19 test kits at area libraries going fast | Pfizer COVID boosters opens to some teens | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Man gets 50 years in Baltimore bartender’s 2017 killing

The Associated Press

December 10, 2021, 1:33 PM

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore County judge sentenced a man to 50 years in prison Friday for killing a popular bartender four years ago in Baltimore city.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Judge Nancy Purpura handed down a life sentence to 21-year-old Malik Mungo, suspending all but 50 years.

Mungo was convicted of murder, robbery and gang charges in October. Sebastian Dvorak, a popular bartender, was robbed and fatally shot as he walked home after celebrating his 27th birthday in June 2017.

Dvorak’s slaying led to an investigation of a gang and 13 people were indicted on gang conspiracy charges.

The attorney general’s office chose to prosecute Mungo in the county since some gang members lived and kept drugs there.

